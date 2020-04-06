From disco boy to balcony ghost: Indians who were more lit than candles during 9 Baje 9 Minute

As a gesture and acknowledgement to all those who are on the frontlines in the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak, Indians came together for a nine-minute show of solidarity at 9 pm on Sunday. While there were memes across social media around the event, there were also meme-makers who brought upon the spotlight and headlined with their questionable actions.
While some sane followed suit by lighting diyas, candles or flashlights, others decided to take it up a notch by using guns, LED lights and more. Here are some hidden gems you probably missed during India’s Diwali 2.0.
Here’s DJ Snake (not the real one) with LED light strings, because why not
Indian aunties auditioning for Charlie’s Angels sequel
Who needs Halloween?
When you need a brand new chant, because the previous one wasn’t racist enough
Performance of the year by desi El Diablo
What is the point of lighting so much fire if you can’t sing and dance around it?
On the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people across the country switched their lights off, coming out on their rooftops or balconies to light a candle for nine minutes as a salutation for those risking their lives while fighting coronavirus.
The Prime Minister had requested Indians to pay their respects in a video message stating, "We have stood together and fought the coronavirus pandemic together we have set an example to the world. In the time of lockdown, we displayed the same unity. Crores of people are in their homes. We might be alone in our homes, but we are not alone in this fight. The Indian society is fighting this together. This Sunday, April 5, we must come together to dissolve the darkness of COVID-19 and bring in light. On April 5, 9pm, I need your nine minutes. Turn off all lights in your home and light lamps, mobile flash lights and torches. We are not alone in this fight. Nobody is alone. But, please do this activity within the confines of your home. Do not violate social distancing."
India is currently under a 21-day lockdown, imposed by the government, which is one of the strictest steps taken in the fight against the novel coronavirus compared to any other nation in the world.
However, the severity of this lockdown fades away when Indians are urged to participate in HR-like activities for team building in times of crisis. Not to mention, the purpose of an exercise that is taken too far by some idiots who think of this as a joke or a means to become a viral sensation. Clearly, it’s high time that the central government focuses on the real issues like testing kits, providing essentials, helping first responders and making sure that the underprivileged don’t bear the burden of this pandemic all by themselves.
