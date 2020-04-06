From disco boy to balcony ghost: Indians who were more lit than candles during 9 Baje 9 Minute

On the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people across the country switched their lights off, coming out on their rooftops or balconies to light a candle for nine minutes as a salutation for those risking their lives while fighting coronavirus.

The Prime Minister had requested Indians to pay their respects in a video message stating, "We have stood together and fought the coronavirus pandemic together we have set an example to the world. In the time of lockdown, we displayed the same unity. Crores of people are in their homes. We might be alone in our homes, but we are not alone in this fight. The Indian society is fighting this together. This Sunday, April 5, we must come together to dissolve the darkness of COVID-19 and bring in light. On April 5, 9pm, I need your nine minutes. Turn off all lights in your home and light lamps, mobile flash lights and torches. We are not alone in this fight. Nobody is alone. But, please do this activity within the confines of your home. Do not violate social distancing."

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown, imposed by the government, which is one of the strictest steps taken in the fight against the novel coronavirus compared to any other nation in the world.

However, the severity of this lockdown fades away when Indians are urged to participate in HR-like activities for team building in times of crisis. Not to mention, the purpose of an exercise that is taken too far by some idiots who think of this as a joke or a means to become a viral sensation. Clearly, it’s high time that the central government focuses on the real issues like testing kits, providing essentials, helping first responders and making sure that the underprivileged don’t bear the burden of this pandemic all by themselves.