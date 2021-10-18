'Bhagwan aapke peeche hai': Yogi Adityanath's aarti facing camera gets mixed reactions on Twitter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has come under scrutiny for releasing a video of himself doing 'aarti' on the occasion of the Hindu holiday 'Vijaya Dashami.' Adityanath was first seen doing the 'aarti' while looking at the idol in the footage, after which he turned around to face the camera. This has left netizens with mixed reactions.

"I gave special prayers today at the Gorakhnath temple on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, which is a great festival to honour the victory of truth over evil," Adityanath wrote in Hindi as he shared the video on Twitter.

Rohan Gupta, the Chairman of the Indian National Congress' social media department, alleged that the UP CM was doing Aarti 'for the camera' as he took to Twitter to share a video. Gupta was later enlightened on the Hindu custom of conducting Aarti in all 10 directions by several social media users. Many users shared the uncropped video where Adityanath can be seen performing Aarti in all directions.

Have a look:

Here's how people reacted to the video as they felt the' Aarti was done for the cameraman'.

After several netizens trolled the UP CM for his Aarti facing the camera, several others took to Twitter to justify the act by sharing the logic belief behind 'facing in all directions' while doing Aarti.

Have a look:

In February of next year, Uttar Pradesh will hold vital assembly elections, and Adityanath hopes to be re-elected as chief minister for the second time. The BJP enjoyed a massive victory in 2017, capturing more than 300 seats.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 01:29 PM IST