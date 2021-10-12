Yogi government will not retain power after 2022 polls due to anti-incumbency, says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the Yogi Adityanath government will not retain power in Uttar Pradesh next year after the Assembly polls next year due to the anti-incumbency wave.

Talking to reporters, Baghel, who returned from Lakhimpur Kheri, said, "There is anti-incumbency wave against the BJP government in UP. From farmers, youth, Scheduled communities to traders, everyone is upset with the CM. The Yogi government will not retain power in the state." Baghel has recently been appointed as Congress senior observer for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

He, along with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had recently met families of farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. He also attacked former chief minister Raman Singh, who had criticised Baghel for visiting Lakhimpur Kheri. He said, "After the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Chhattisgarh BJP had protested in the state. What is the connection of violence happening in West Bengal with Chhattisgarh? The BJP adopts double standard in everything."

Earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP is obstructing the process of justice by not dismissing Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son has been arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. He alleged that the central government neither cares about farmers nor the BJP workers killed in the violence on October 3.

A silent protest was held on Monday in various parts of the country by Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi who was in Lucknow, demanding the dismissal of the Union minister.

While Priyanka and other senior Congress leaders observed maun in Lucknow, many other Congress leaders including Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar and former Union ministers Ashwini Kumar and Krishna Tirath decided to give 'silent treatment' and observed a maun vrat near the lieutenant governor's office in the capital. Indian Youth Congress leaders and workers also sat on a maun vrat at the Jantar Mantar.

The Congress leaders sat on dharna demanding the resignation and dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 02:16 PM IST