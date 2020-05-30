'Beta tumse na ho payega': Kunal Kamra brutally trolled for ‘roasting’ Carry Minati

Comedian Kunal Kamra despite arriving late to the TikTok vs YouTube party has willingly become the punching bag for trolls by roasting Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar.
Kamra dropped a 11-minute long video roasting the YouTube star in an animated version of himself. In the clip he has taken a series of pot-shots by comparing Minati’s use of vocabulary to a traffic jam and calling him the antonym of intellectual.
Sharing the video Kunal wrote on Twitter, “I’ve hit a new low in my career I’m discussing @CarryMinati. I’m depressed beyond repair."
Given how aggressive of a fan base Carry Minati has, Kunal wasn’t spared either. Here are some reactions trolling the comedian for his online stint.
Despite the heavy trolling, Kamra also garnered a section of support.
For those unversed, Nagar became a top Twitter trend for his Youtube vs Tiktok video. The roast, despite being claimed as a joke seemed to incite hate for the other platform and content creators. Hence, YouTube decided to delete the video.
