'Beta tumse na ho payega': Kunal Kamra brutally trolled for ‘roasting’ Carry Minati

Comedian Kunal Kamra despite arriving late to the TikTok vs YouTube party has willingly become the punching bag for trolls by roasting Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar.

Kamra dropped a 11-minute long video roasting the YouTube star in an animated version of himself. In the clip he has taken a series of pot-shots by comparing Minati’s use of vocabulary to a traffic jam and calling him the antonym of intellectual.