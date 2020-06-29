Best 'I Know A Spot' memes, jokes on Twitter that will leave you ROFL!

As the world is almost returning to normalcy, going out with your partner for a date can be more exciting than ever before. However, these 'I know a spot' memes and jokes on Twitter will remind me why you shouldn't trust your lover with the location.
Following the new meme trend, Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site to share hilarious jokes that will leave you ROFL!
Check out the best ones here:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)