Macabre wedding shoot showing wife with noose around husband goes viral

After an enervating debate on suicide prevention and mental health, courtesy Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, this pre-wedding photoshoot has hit the viral note for tossing out sensitivity for some quirky shots.
Pre-wedding photo shoots sprung up as the new norm in the past couple of years. Photographers go to unimaginable lengths to satisfy their clients in order to get the most romantic frame.
However, in the bargain to make the cut, this one in particular crossed all limits and the result has led to social media outrage.
The still shared on the micro blogging site shows a woman putting a noose around her partner’s neck to show his decision to marry her is suicidal.
While a section took it as a joke because marriages are made fun of in the same aspect, others found it insensitive and stupid, given how suicide is a burning issue as of now.
Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34.
Rajput is best known for his titular role in Neeraj Pandey's 2016 release, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', the biopic of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 2013 release, "Kai Po Che", and was seen in films like "Detective Byomkesh Bakshi", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Shudh Desi Romance".
