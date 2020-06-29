Macabre wedding shoot showing wife with noose around husband goes viral

After an enervating debate on suicide prevention and mental health, courtesy Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, this pre-wedding photoshoot has hit the viral note for tossing out sensitivity for some quirky shots.

Pre-wedding photo shoots sprung up as the new norm in the past couple of years. Photographers go to unimaginable lengths to satisfy their clients in order to get the most romantic frame.

However, in the bargain to make the cut, this one in particular crossed all limits and the result has led to social media outrage.

The still shared on the micro blogging site shows a woman putting a noose around her partner’s neck to show his decision to marry her is suicidal.