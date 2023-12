Bengaluru: Video Of 100-Ft Tall Christmas Tree Surfaces | ANI

It's Christmas time and here's a video to set the festival mood right. Bengaluru set up its 100-feet X-mas tree drawing the attention of people who filmed it and shared the stunning visuals online. A video showing the beautifully decorated and bright pine standing tall on the streets of the city has gone viral on social media. WATCH VIDEO:

The video opened by showing the tree shining in the midst of buildings and surrounded by small water fountains. Below the tree, small house-like structures were seen while the top was marked with a Christmas star.

In case you are interested to know where in Bengaluru the huge tree was installed, we have you covered. The festival mood was joyously spread at the Phoenix Mall in Yelahanka with this tree there, tall and bright. The larger-than-life-size tree came alive at the premises on December 16 and no sooner became an attraction among shoppers.

Earlier this month, the mall took to X to reveal the look of the spectacular tree. "Behold the grandeur of Christmas at Phoenix Mall of Asia! 🎄✨ Dive into the festive spirit as you visit our spectacular 100ft Christmas tree adorned with enchanting decorations," they tweeted captioning the video.

Behold the grandeur of Christmas at Phoenix Mall of Asia! 🎄✨ Dive into the festive spirit as you visit our spectacular 100ft Christmas tree adorned with enchanting decorations. . 🌟 #ChristmasMagic #GrandTree #PhoenixMall #FestiveWonders #phoenixmallofasia #phoenixmallofasia pic.twitter.com/4rpc4UK4BM — Phoenix Mall of Asia Bangalore (@MOA_Bangalore) December 11, 2023

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that the city mall witnessed the grand celebration and arrangements. In 2019, reports stated that India's tallest X-mas tree was unveiled here which ran 75 feet towards the sky.