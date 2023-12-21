 Bengaluru: Video Of 100-Ft Tall Christmas Tree Surfaces
Bengaluru: Video Of 100-Ft Tall Christmas Tree Surfaces

A video showing the beautifully decorated and bright pine standing tall on the streets of the city has gone viral on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru: Video Of 100-Ft Tall Christmas Tree Surfaces | ANI

It's Christmas time and here's a video to set the festival mood right. Bengaluru set up its 100-feet X-mas tree drawing the attention of people who filmed it and shared the stunning visuals online. A video showing the beautifully decorated and bright pine standing tall on the streets of the city has gone viral on social media. WATCH VIDEO:

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that the city mall witnessed the grand celebration and arrangements. In 2019, reports stated that India's tallest X-mas tree was unveiled here which ran 75 feet towards the sky.

article-image

