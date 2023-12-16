9 Ways To Style Your Christmas Tree Like A Pro

Pic: Freepik

As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to turn our attention to one of the most cherished symbols of Christmas—the Christmas tree. Make this festive centerpiece truly extraordinary with expert tips that promise to elevate your tree decorating skills. Transform your tree into a festive masterpiece that radiates warmth, charm, and holiday magic with these decor tips:

Choose an attractive colour palette

Choosing the right colors is crucial for a lovely Christmas tree. Whether you go for the traditional red and green, the fancy gold and silver, or the stylish pastel shades, having a colour theme makes your tree look well-organised and stylish. To add a special touch, you can make it look like it’s covered in snow by gently putting fake snow on the branches.

DIY bows for a creative touch

Ditch store-bought bows and opt for a more personal approach by creating your own. Mix fabrics, colours, and textures to fashion unique bows that add a special touch to your tree. This DIY method not only enhances the creativity of your tree but also ensures a one-of-a-kind look.

Fairy lights

Transform the ordinary into the magical by strategically placing fairy lights. Rather than wrapping them around the exterior, place them closer to the middle to create depth and enchantment. Don’t forget the back of the tree—group fairy lights into a ball to illuminate the entire tree from every angle.

Nature touch

Infuse your tree with a touch of nature by incorporating elements like pine cones, cinnamon sticks, or dried citrus slices. Attach them with simple twine for a charming and natural look, bringing the outdoors into your holiday decorations.

Elegant ribbons and garlands

Enhance the sophistication of your tree by adding elegant ribbons or garlands. Weave them in a spiral pattern or drape them vertically to introduce extra texture and visual interest.

Scented ornament delight

Elevate your tree decorating experience by introducing scented ornaments. Infuse your space with the delightful fragrance of the season by incorporating ornaments with built-in scents such as cinnamon, pine, or vanilla. This sensory addition not only enhances the festive ambiance but also leaves a lasting impression on everyone who gathers around your beautifully adorned Christmas tree.

DIY mini photo hangings

Create cherished memories by incorporating personalised mini photo hangings. Print and cut out small family pictures, names, or special moments, frame them with festive borders, and hang them on the tree for a sentimental touch.

Strategic placement of decor items

Place decorations strategically to make your tree stand out. Opt for a colourful tree skirt that complements your theme, use small gift boxes as charming decorations, and experiment with unique tree toppers that align with your overall decor.

Mirror placement

Add a touch of glamour by incorporating shiny elements such as mirrored or metallic ornaments. Rotate your tree strategically to catch the light and turn it into a captivating focal point from all sides.

Use these ideas to make your Christmas tree special. Have fun decorating with family and friends, and let the holiday spirit bring joy to every moment. See your tree light up with sparkle, becoming a shining centrepiece that captures the magic of the season. Let your Christmas tree fill your home with warmth and festive joy all through the holiday season.

(Saumitra Singh by Managing Director, The Tigress Resort & SPA, Ranthambore)