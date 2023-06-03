Bengaluru tenant finds investor in landlord, invests nearly ₹8 lakhs in his startup; leaves internet amused

Investor | Representative Image

Bengaluru, renowned for its unique quirks and unpredictable nature, has once again managed to surprise with an extraordinary tale that challenges the conventional landlord-tenant narratives. In a heartwarming incident, a tenant in Bengaluru shared a remarkable story of how his landlord unexpectedly invested a staggering $10,000 (Rs 8 lakhs) in his startup. The incident has captured the attention of the internet, shining a ray of hope amidst the city's idiosyncrasies.

The Astonishing Investment

Pawan Gupta, the Co-founder and CEO of 'Betterhalf', an innovative AI-powered marriage app for singles, unveiled this astonishing incident by sharing a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with his landlord. The landlord expressed unwavering faith in Pawan's venture, conveying his investment by stating, "I'm investing in you, honestly," along with heartfelt wishes for his success, hoping he reaches great heights.

In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10K in my startup @betterhalfai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason. #peakbengalurumoment pic.twitter.com/IfzUn0lPkl — Pawan Gupta (@pguptasloan) June 2, 2023

Gratitude and Recognition

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Pawan thanked his landlord by name, acknowledging the support and encouragement. In a subsequent message, the landlord disclosed the significant investment of $10,000 he made in Betterhalf's startup. Pawan shared this heartening incident on social media, tagging it as a "peak Bengaluru moment," highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit that pervades the city.

Internet Reactions

The tweet quickly gained traction, captivating the attention of internet users who were astonished by the news. Users expressed their surprise and delight, commending the landlord's investment and extending their best wishes. One user marveled at the funding, questioning if it was actually in dollars, while others hailed the news as great and exciting.

The user by name Balaji wrote, "Is that actually in $ ?? That's great funding. Best wishes."

Is that actually in $ ?? That's great funding.

Best wishes — Balaji ❄️ (@Balaji_kasiraj) June 2, 2023

"The entrepreneurial spirit in Bengaluru is insane. Thanks Better Half for sharing," wrote another user.

"Marksheet nahi, termsheet bhejo. It's onwards and upwards from here," another Twitter user quipped.



Amusement and Hope

The incident has left many amused, as it challenges the common perception of tenant-landlord dynamics, offering a refreshing twist to the narrative. It showcases the supportive ecosystem and entrepreneurial spirit that Bengaluru is renowned for, earning its moniker as the Silicon Valley of India. This heartwarming incident serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us of the unexpected surprises that can emerge even in the most peculiar situations.

