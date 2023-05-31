Yellow alert issued in Bengaluru, 10 other districts of Karnataka due to heavy rainfall forecast | PTI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and ten other districts of Karnataka for two consecutive days until May 31, following heavy rainfall. The Bengaluru chapter of the weather department has warned of potential issues such as inundated subways, minor traffic congestion, and fallen trees in certain areas, urging commuters to remain vigilant.

Heavy rainfall predicted in 10 other districts

The IMD has predicted a high probability of downpours in ten districts, including Kodagu, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Hassan, Gulbarga, Udupi, Chamrajnagar, Dakshina Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru. Interestingly, the alert was issued even though the rain ceased in Bengaluru at 10:30 pm on Tuesday after hours of torrential rainfall.

Bengaluru recorded a total of 19mm of rainfall until 5:30 pm on Tuesday. Notably, areas like Bellandur, known for its tech corridors, experienced waterlogging. Additionally, reports indicated that underpasses near Sankey Road and Lingarajapuram were also waterlogged on the previous evening. The Outer Ring Road witnessed traffic snarls, disrupting the movement of vehicles.

In the light of heavy rains in Bengaluru, I've ensured that all officers including commissioners and joint commissioners are on high alert. The safety of all citizens matter! Please stay vigilant and take all necessary precautions.#BangaloreRains #StaySafe — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 30, 2023

DCM DK Shivakumar assures all officials are on high alert

In response to the alert, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured that all officers, including commissioners and joint commissioners, were on high alert. He emphasized the importance of citizen safety and urged everyone to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

It is worth mentioning that pre-monsoon showers in Bengaluru last week tragically claimed two lives. Among the victims was a 23-year-old who lost her life when her vehicle submerged in a waterlogged underpass near KR Circle and another man who lost his life when he stepped into a drain and drowned in it.

Critics have strongly criticised the civic body's mismanagement and have labeled the Bengaluru rains as one of the significant challenges faced by the government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.