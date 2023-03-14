Bengaluru man files police complaint against wife alleging she 'sleeps too much'

Representative image | Pinterest

In a bizzare incident reported from Bengaluru, a man has accused his wife of harassment. The complainant, Kamran Khan alleged that his wife sleeps alot throughout the day. A complaint was filed by Kamran at the local police station and an FIR was registered against his wife, Ayesha Farhin.

Kamran also filed a complaint against his father-in-law Arifulla, and mother-in-law Heena Kausar at the Basavanagudi police station. While narrating his side to the police Kamran said, “If she sleeps at night, she sleeps till 12:30 pm. If she sleeps at 5:30 pm, she wakes up at 9:30 pm. She doesn’t do any work and my mother has to cook and clean.” He also alleged that his wife has been doing the same for the last five years.

An airline employee dies by falling off from an apartment in Bengaluru a day ago

An airline employee who is also a freelance model, had travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru to visit her partner passed away suddenly after falling from an apartment on Saturday. Archana Dhiman has been named as the deceased.

According to reports, Archana met a Kerala-based techie named Adesh through a dating app a few years ago, and the two fell in love. She was originally from Himachal Pradesh. Adesh works at a private firm in the city.

Archana had recently visited him in Koramangala, according to the police. She may have been forced off the balcony during an argument between the two, according to speculation.

Police in Koramangala are presently reviewing the surveillance video. They said that Archana fell from a building's fourth floor in Koramangala. The incident took place on Friday night, at about midnight.

Adesh was arrested by the police and is being questioned.