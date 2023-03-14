Bengaluru Crime: Unidentified body of woman found near SMVT train station in drum; 3rd incident in 3 months |

Police in Bengaluru said that a woman's dead body was discovered inside a drum dumped close to the main gate of the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) train station.

According to Karnataka's SK Sowmyalatha, Superintendent of Police (Railways), the deceased woman was between the ages of 32 and 35. She is yet to be identified. A murder investigation has been launched.

The incident comes after two comparable occurrences that have been reported in Bengaluru since late last year.

Unidentified body was found in a December

The body of an unidentified woman was discovered in a yellow bag on a coach of a passenger train at SMVT station during the second week of December. After a passenger complained about a bad stench coming from the gunny sack, which was thrown with other luggage, the highly decomposed corpses were found.

On January 4, railway authorities at the Yeshwanthpur train station discovered a young woman's rotting body inside a blue plastic drum left behind. According to the police, the body was abandoned at the train station after being purchased from Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

After conducting an investigation, the police declined to comment on whether the three incidents are connected.