Bengaluru crime: Man stoned to death in KP Agrahara by 3 men, 3 women; CCTV captures shocking video of murder

n the city's KP Agrahara neighbourhood, a man gets cornered by a group of people in the footage that was recorded last Friday about midnight.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
Bengaluru: Three men and three women killed a 30-year-old man here using a large brick to break his head in a gruesome killing that was caught on a security camera.

In the city's KP Agrahara neighbourhood, a man gets cornered by a group of people in the footage that was recorded last Friday about midnight. Before one of the women picks up a large stone and the others pin the victim down, the group appears to argue briefly among themselves.

She strikes him with the stone; a man then picks it up, aims, and crushes the victim's head once more as others are holding him down. Before the 1.40-minute footage is over, he continues to attack him while others also use stones.

After hearing the victim's screams, neighbours reportedly ran outside and contacted the police. But the hospital pronounced him brought dead.

The attackers have not been identified yet, however, as per reports, the man belongs to the Badami area.

