Bengaluru: FIR Registered Against 4-Star-Hotel That Served Cockroach In Food, Argued With Customer Exposing Unclean Kitchen

FIR Registered Against 4-Star-Hotel |

A lawyer-customer named Shilpa Deepak who visited a four-star hotel in Bengaluru was shocked to receive a cockroach in her meal after which she entered and started filming the restaurant's kitchen to highlight its unhygienic state. She was reportedly dragged and pushed for recording the premises on her camera after the hotel staff learned about her act. The woman approached the nearby police station stating the incident and registered an FIR against the eatery on Thursday.

Cockroach found in paneer dish

The food mishap took place around 3 p.m. when the lawyer had visited the hotel for her lunch. She ordered some paneer gravy to her delight, however, it turned out to be disgusting. A cockroach was found in the meal dulling her appetite, followed by capturing visual proofs of the ordeal. In a video shared by Shilpa, she showed an unmaintained kitchen with dirty tea-coffee cups and unwashed gas stoves.

Police called

She alleged that she was harassed by the staff when she started to film the pantry and the conditions in which the food was prepared. She no sooner took police assistance into the matter. A food inspector and police then arrived at the spot and took note of the situation.

FIR registered

According to reports, an FIR under the IPC section 352 ( Punishment for assault), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) has been lodged at the Vidhana Soudha police station. Based on her complaint, the police team has launched an investigation.