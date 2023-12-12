 Bengaluru: Dead Cockroach Found In Chicken Dish; Another Incident Of Contaminated Restaurant Food Surfaces
Bengaluru: Dead Cockroach Found In Chicken Dish; Another Incident Of Contaminated Restaurant Food Surfaces

A chicken dish went wrong after a cockroach was spotted lying lifeless in the midst of the rice.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Dead Cockroach Found In Chicken Dish | Reddit

There have been shocking incidents in the recent past where foodies received dead cockroaches and rats in their yummy meals. Another instance of food contamination and unhygienic preparation has been reported. This time, unlike Hyderabad, the case came to light from a popular restaurant in Bengaluru named Zamindar. A chicken dish went wrong after a cockroach was spotted lying lifeless in the midst of the rice.

The person who nearly witnessed the nightmare-like "Moye Moye" moment took to social media to tell people about the food quality at the eatery and alert them about the same. Taking to Reddit, they shared pictures of their meal and the unwanted ingredient. The visuals showed the insect accidentally mixed with rice and served to the customer. While the food served aesthetically on a banana leaf pushed the appetite high, a cockroach in the dish left the eater disgusted.

Similar incidents

A food treat turned worrisome after a dead lizard was spotted in a chicken biryani. The ordeal took place when a foodie ordered the non-veg item online from a Hyderabadi restaurant. The eatery was identified as the city's Bawarchi Biryani located at the RTC Crossroads. In another case, this November, a dead cockroach was accidentally fried and served in a Hyderabadi fish biryani to upset the customer. This incident of food contamination surfaced from the Grand Hotel in Telangana.

Telangana: Eww! Dead Cockroach Found In Hyderabadi Biryani
