Bengaluru citizens geo tag pothole , calls it must visit place, to take dig at govt

When it comes to creativity, Bengaluru people surpasses all. From coming up with the idea of 'Paycm' posters to target (alleged) corrupt CM to targeting a pothole on Bengaluru road, they have got ideas for all.

Tired of the poor condition of roads in the Bengaluru, the residents geo-tagged a pothole on Google Maps, and within minutes, it started getting reviews as well.

A popular Twitter account, Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind), shared screenshots of a landmark, a pothole, referred to as 'Abizer’s Pothole', in the Bellandur area of Bengaluru.

It also had some mock reviews from dedicated citizens on Google.

In Bangalore, Potholes are landmarked on Google and have reviews 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1zc6n3cuVV — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) September 20, 2022

One of the reviews read, "Visited it during late night hours. It slowed me and asked me to tell a story. It was a scary experience. It did not let me go until I finished a story for it. Story of a corrupt government which had all resources but kept the public away from bare minimums."

"Top tier pothole, great location very close to many grocery stores and all the good schools," another said.

"Best pothole I have seen so far. A true back-breaking experience, and also a testing ground for your car suspension," wrote another user.

The post has garnered over 12,000 likes and many retweets.

A user said that a great idea to pin it on Google. Could've named it after the local corporator or MLA/MP. Let them have their day on Google as well when their pothole tops search results.

He also suggested that they should start geotagging potholes in Mumbai too, as the Mumbaikars too faces immense problems related to potholes.

a great idea to pin it on Google. Could've named it after the local corporator or MLA/MP. Let them have their day on Google as well when their pothole tops search results😂



Should start this in Mumbai too — Ashish (@ashishkibaat) September 20, 2022

It's time that Mumbaikar start making similar destination for Mumbai potholes. The potholes of Aarey are the best. It gives out of the world experience 😝 — Neelam Sumbrui (@neelamsumbrui) September 21, 2022

Lol. I feel honoured. Bangalore potholes are truly path breaking 😁 — Abizer Kagzi (@abzkagzi) September 21, 2022

Great pothole, had a wonderful experience , keeps your alertness and consciousness on the line🤯

Keep up the bad work BBMP/BDA👍 — Vijay manjunath #savesoil (@Vijaymanjunath4) September 20, 2022

See this! One at Magadi Road too!



Metro Pothole - Magadi Roadhttps://t.co/V9mMcy06Te pic.twitter.com/Ft4SHTznws — Karthik G K (@imkarthikgk) September 20, 2022

Potholes on Bengaluru roads cause major problems to the commuters.

Taking cognisance of the poor condition of roads in Bengaluru, the Karnataka High Court on Monday warned the BBMP to be serious about ensuring potholes are covered in the city.

"You convey the sense of urgency. Tell him (BBMP Commissioner) the seriousness of this situation and its urgency. If we are not shouting it does not mean we are not serious," the high court told BBMP.

The BBMP advocate informed the high court that a total of 2,010 potholes had been filled and only 221 potholes remained till September 14, 2022.