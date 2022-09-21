‘Paycm’ posters in Bengaluru: Against CM Bommai over corruption charges, Netizens react

'PayCM' posters with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's photograph surfaced in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
They were similar to the electronic wallet Paytm. Bommai's face figures in the middle of the QR code with the message "40 % accepted here".
The QR code will take the user to the '40 per cent Sarkara' website that was launched by Congress recently for citizens to file complaints against government corruption.
The posters are designed to highlight how 40 per cent commission rate has allegedly become the norm under the current BJP regime.
Congress started a campaign last week to target the state government over alleged corrupt practices. The party has asked citizens of Karnataka to report corruption and register complaints at a designated website: 40percentsarkara.com.
Senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah had earlier called the state administration a '40 per cent sarkar' filled with looters and scamsters. Congress said it would continue to question the silence of the government on questions related to corruption.
Soon after the matter came to the notice of the authorities, these posters in public places were removed.
Police remove posters targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with his face on a QR code titled ‘PayCM’ have been spotted at CV Raman Road near Mekhri Circle and in a few other places in Bengaluru.
