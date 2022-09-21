‘Paycm’ posters in Bengaluru: Against CM Bommai over corruption charges, Netizens react

‘Paycm’ posters in Bengaluru: Against CM Bommai over corruption charges |

'PayCM' posters with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's photograph surfaced in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

They were similar to the electronic wallet Paytm. Bommai's face figures in the middle of the QR code with the message "40 % accepted here".

The QR code will take the user to the '40 per cent Sarkara' website that was launched by Congress recently for citizens to file complaints against government corruption.

The posters are designed to highlight how 40 per cent commission rate has allegedly become the norm under the current BJP regime.

Congress started a campaign last week to target the state government over alleged corrupt practices. The party has asked citizens of Karnataka to report corruption and register complaints at a designated website: 40percentsarkara.com.

Senior Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah had earlier called the state administration a '40 per cent sarkar' filled with looters and scamsters. Congress said it would continue to question the silence of the government on questions related to corruption.

Soon after the matter came to the notice of the authorities, these posters in public places were removed.

Check the post below, showing Paycm posters on the walls in Bengaluru:

Police remove posters targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with his face on a QR code titled ‘PayCM’ have been spotted at CV Raman Road near Mekhri Circle and in a few other places in Bengaluru.

Police remove posters targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with his face on a QR code titled ‘PayCM’ have been spotted at CV Raman Road near Mekhri Circle and in a few other places in Bengaluru. | @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/Cf9kESMqeM — Shailendra Bhojak (@muna2906) September 21, 2022

Check the reactions of the social media users:

Most of the users were awed by the idea of such a creative poster.

The QR code actually works 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/XY8unOzGib — UncouthVillageYouth (@UncthVllgeYouth) September 21, 2022

Kudos to people of #Banglore for creative ways of exposing government. 👏 — Raj👷🔌💡🇮🇳🇨🇾 (@RajTMulchandani) September 21, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Absolutely brilliant, the artist deserves a standing ovation. — Murga Ghalib (@TweetsOfMurga) September 21, 2022

Full marks to the innovative mind.

Removing the posters will not work - cops need to remove corruption - start with own department. — Ramachandran Mahesh (@zindadilmac) September 21, 2022

Only Bangalorean minds can think like this. Lol. 😂 Kudos to the creativity. May technology prevail! 👌 — Abishek Naagendra (@rickaustin54) September 21, 2022

Actually this is a good and creative move the opposition should use more like this ones — Aakash Dwivedi (@lolitsbatsy) September 21, 2022

Now Thats Unique...🤣😂🤣😂

Greatly Appreciate — AT_🤨 (@Amol98700932) September 21, 2022

designer 🫡 — kiran kumar ^•^ (@ki_0198) September 21, 2022