Home / Viral / 'If I ever get a tattoo, it will be of my UPI QR code', says Comedian Samay Raina, Paytm replies with art suggestions

Responding to this, Paytm tweeted images of tattoo art suggestions. "Say no more..." they captioned the message.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

Love tattoo art? However, this comedy artist doesn't like it much. Samay Raina looks forward to get one the case being it were the UPI QR code. Soon after he brought to notice this very mindchow, Paytm replied with some suggestions.

"If I ever get a tattoo, it will be of my UPI QR code," read his tweet. Responding to this, Paytm tweeted images of tattoo art suggestions. "Say no more..." they captioned the message.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 12:27 PM IST