Belgian singer Stromae finally releases new single,'Santé'; fans cannot keep calm

Belgian singer-rapper, Stromae has officially released his new single, Santé (Health), which debuted on Friday morning (October 15). The long-awaited album will be the follow-up to Racine Carrée, which sold over 5.6 million copies worldwide, and will arrive ahead of the singer's return to the stage following a hiatus to focus on other projects.

The new song builds on a foundation rhythm with electronic samples while the vocalist recounts a storey to his listeners, similar to his past work.

The music video for the song will be released on Friday at 6:00 PM. The beat is influenced by South American cumbia, and Stromae sings about those who must work while others enjoy themselves.

Check out the whole music video here:

Paul Van Haver, better known as Stromae is a Belgian musician, rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is well renowned for his work in the hip hop and electronic music genres. Stromae rose to prominence in 2009 with his single "Alors on Danse" (off the album Cheese), which charted at number one in a number of European nations."Papaoutai" and "Formidable" are two of the album's key singles. He has sold over 8.5 million records worldwide. Although he has performed several songs in Flemish, his work songs are mostly sung French.

Fans have flooded Twitter as they share their excitement as the 'King of music and rap is finally back'; as some may say.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 04:29 PM IST