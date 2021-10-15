The Batman: Fans are 'losing it' over Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight voice in the new teaser

The Batman voice of Robert Pattinson is getting better and better. On Thursday, a new teaser for "The Batman" was unveiled, in advance of a new full trailer appearing at the DC Fandome event on Oct. 16. Pattinson, who will make his Batman debut in next year's The Batman, has been praised for his portrayal of Batman's raspy voice intonation.

In a new teaser, fans have hailed Robert Pattinson's "perfect" Batman voice. "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," the actor says in the six-second film, which was released on Thursday (14 October). The Bat-Signal, which the Gotham City Police Department uses to summon Batman when he's required, is apparently referred to in the phrase.

Watch the teaser here:

Fans were ecstatic to hear Pattinson's gruff Batman accent on Twitter. One of the users tweeted, "Robert Pattinson's voice is simply so amazing!"

Have a look at a few more reactions from Robert's fans:

Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson is an actor from the United Kingdom. Pattinson is one of the highest-paid actors in the world, having appeared in both big-budget and small films.

He was voted one of the 100 most influential persons in the world by Time magazine, and he was included in Forbes' Celebrity 100 list.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021