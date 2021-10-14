'I love this cast so much': Overjoyed fans take to Twitter as #Batwoman all set to release today

It's confirmed. Batwoman is officially back, with the third season of the show premiering this week on The CW. The second of the three seasons to feature Javicia Leslie, it focused on Ryan Wilder, Gotham's hero, on her sophomore appearance. It also included Luke Fox, a relatively newbie superhero who took Batwing for a spin while it encountered some fresh challenges along the way.

Batwoman Season 3 premieres on The CW on Wednesday, October 13 at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can listen to or watch episodes on the CW app or the website on a weekly basis. They'll be available to watch on HBO Max later - but not until the entire season has aired on the CW.

However, if you can't wait to see what happens next, The CW has released a stunning new trailer for the next episode.

You can watch it in the video below:

Batwoman Season 3 introduces legendary villagers to the game, following the unveiling of the Batman trophy in the Season 2 finals. The very first full-length teaser of the CW: Mad Hatter was used to promote one of the future episodes. Poison Ivy's appearance was also hinted at last season, with Variety reporting in August that Bridget Regan was cast in the role.

Fans haven't seen her yet, and it's unknown what Regan's character will do in the forthcoming season.

Batwoman fans cannot seem to keep calm as they are more than thrilled to watch the new episodes, as some of their favourite members from the cast return.

Have a look at the trailer followed by a few reactions:

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 12:08 PM IST