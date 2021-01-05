Holy Trinity! Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton to play Batman in 2022 films

It took a certain amount of time (and films) for the world to move on from Christian Bale as one of the best Batman’s ever in the Christopher Nolan trilogy.

As DC fanatics were introduced to Ben Affleck taking over, many were apprehensive of the actor stepping into the role of the caped crusader.

However, after Affleck went into rehab and Batman was left barren for upcoming ventures, Robert Pattinson came in as a breath of fresh air with the announcement of a new film.

Now, according to the latest reports, Michael Keaton who garnered fame for his dramatic portrayal in Tim Burton's Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992), is said to reprise his role in the upcoming DC films.

Walter Hamada, president of DC Films told NY Times that the big screen will take over the multiverse concept.

When a Twitter user asked Times reporter Brooks Barnes about the second Batman he was referring to besides Pattison, to which he responded with one word "Keaton".