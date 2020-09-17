Being Insane: Arnab Goswami outdoes his 'drug do' rant as he screams 'kahan hai Salman Khan'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been receiving constant flak for his alleged involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Despite the fact that none of it has been proven, SSR fans have theorised that Khan’s influence in the industry has destroyed the career of many, and Rajput could have been one of the victims.

Now, a clip featuring Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has been doing rounds on social media, where he can be heard calling out Salman Khan, for staying mum on the drugs angle linked to Sushant’s death that is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Goswami in the video says in Hindi, “Kahan hai Salman Khan? Bolti band kyun? Chup kyun ho Salman? Kiss sheher mein ho tum? Kiss desh mein ho tum? Bigg Boss dialogue chahiye haath mein, usko padhoge ratta maar ke.”

Watch the video below.