 Beer Named After Terrorist Osama Bin Laden Goes Viral In The UK
Said to have a smooth flavour and scored highly in tasting tests, the beer has went out of stock after going viral in Lincolnshire, the UK.

Updated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Osama Bin 'Lager' Goes Viral In The UK | Instagram

A micro brewery in Lincolnshire, the UK introduced a unique lager beer which hit the barrel last year, and it's shockingly named after terrorist and first general emir of al-Qaeda Osama Bin Laden. Said to have a smooth flavour and scored highly in tasting tests, the beer has went out of stock after going viral in the region. Yes, it's sold out due to its immense popularity, demanding the website of the brewing company to temporarily shut down.

Osama Bin Lager, really?

There's more that the brewery offers

"Osama Bin Lager - It's Explosive," read one of the promotional posters of the beer drafted by the brewery which produces a few more alcoholic beverages with stunning titles. Interestingly, other products of the brand are Kim Jong Ale and Putin Porter.

Why such names for the drinks?

A BBC report quoted a staff of the company, Mitchell Brewing Co, and their team had to unplug phones and close their website with the increasing and unbearable demand for Osama Bin Lager. "It's been crazy, The phone just hasn't stopped for the last 48 hours... We've woken up the last couple of mornings with thousands and thousands and thousands of notifications."

Husband and wife Luke and Catherine Mitchell reportedly run the brewery and a pub.

The official notes that it is the eye catchy name that makes people curious to give the drinks a try. Commenting on these names, the representative says, "Everyone laughs when they see the names on the bar...They're all tongue-in-cheek names – a nicer outlook on some horrible dictators."

Impressively, the brewery donates an amount of about £10 (1,059 INR) each barrel of Osama Bin Lager to a charity associated with the welfare of 9/11 victims who survived the chilling terrorist attack executed by the al Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden, suggests the media report.

