Viral Video: Influencer Adds Thai Fish Sauce To Beer, His Reaction After First Sip Says It All

How about celebrating the day with some beer? You might enjoy chugging beer with classic snacks like spicy chips, potato twisters, fish fry, loaded nachos, or chicken nachos, but have you ever wondered how the drink would taste with some drops of sauce? No, we aren't referring to a tomato or a hot chilli sauce, but a fishy one!

An influencer from Singapore, known for his weird food trails, shared a recent reel on Instagram showing him trying some Fish Sauce Beer. It opened showing him excitedly saying, "Let's try fish sauce beer," only to not miss his honest reaction after sipping it. Before we spill the beans and kill it for you, take a look at the video yourself.

WATCH VIDEO

Being uploaded online this April, the reel has gone viral by already attracting 21,100 views on Instagram. The video showed the influencer Calvin Lee adding drops of Thai fish sauce into a mug of beer, followed by stirring it and consuming it. Did things go well? His reaction said it all.

It was learned that he didn't like how the drink turned out to be after adding the fishy liquid to it. The viral video captured him squeezing his eyes in disgust. He was then seen consuming lots of water to settle the taste.

While he is mostly seen enjoying his bizarre food combinations, he conveyed to be a no-no for this one. He captioned his video post, saying, "Fish Sauce Beer.... no... just no." "Fishy, salty beer. Such a disturbing taste that lingers in your mouth," he said while reviewing the spiked drink.