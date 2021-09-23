'Because it's Amdavad': Pictures of 'Kulhad Pizza' go viral; receive hilarious reactions from netizens

We live in a generation where people choose food over probably anything and everything. While the evolution of food has brought about a significant change in the way people consume their food every single day, turns out the evolution can get a little bizarre at times.

While this 'bizarreness' can be quite delightful for some, the others would begin experiencing existential crisis! One such case has been noticed in Ahmedabad's Surat, where a local eatery has taken creativity and innovation on a whole new level by introducing a sibling to the 'pizza family'.

We are talking about the 'Kulhad pizza' which is far different from any ordinary pizza. This pizza that was brought into light was first made at ‘The Cone Chaat', in Surat. It is nothing but a pizza in a pot, with all the other elements except for its crust.

The stuffing, which comprises corn, tomatoes, pizza dough, paneer, capsicum, and sauces, is prepared by the vendor, after which a special masala is combined with the oregano. After that, a layer of pizza filling is placed, followed by the sauces and a handful of cheese.

Right before putting the Kulhads in the oven, a layer of Mozzarella cheese is sprinkled on top.The entire mixture is then mixed with a spoon, filled into clay pots and is ready to go!

Netizens seem to be skeptical about the whole idea of a pizza in a pot, but looks like there can be no debate about how mouth-watering and delicious it looks. Have a look at how the Twitterverse has reacted :

Yeh 🍕 Nahi hai yeh toh maide subji aur cheese ka ghol hai ji — Yatin (@199125_yatin) September 7, 2021

People in Ahmedabad will now consider it as healthy alternate of pizza.😅😅😆 . Same was happend with dosa (chulha dosa). — Kuldeep کلدیپ (@KULDEEP_0812) September 7, 2021

No bars, no non-veg food restaurants, so lots of restaurants experimenting with veg food. — Dennis M (@dennism___) September 7, 2021

What else can one do in Ahmedabad when you ban booze? 🙈 — Hardeep Asrani (@HardeepAsrani) September 7, 2021

come to surat here we are selling it since 4 years now :p — Charr (@charu_dob) September 23, 2021

Because it's Amdavad and everything has to have either Nylon sev or Cheese on it, and sometimes both — Aamir Khan (@aamirkhan78) September 7, 2021

Yuck — Gurparvesh Singh Dhillon (@GurparveshSing8) September 7, 2021

😳 — Shrashank Tripathi (@ShrashankTripa1) September 7, 2021

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 04:15 PM IST