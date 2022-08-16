e-Paper Get App

Bear's reaction on seeing self in mirror is worth watching; check viral video

The animal jumps and runs around in no clue, only to conclude with dismantling the mirror.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Twitter video

We might know of people who love clicking a mirror selfie, however, the initial moment of seeing self on the glass piece can be pretty memorable. Do you recollect on how you felt while looking at yourself for the first time on a mirror? It's okay if you just replied "No."

A video of a bear wondering and going baffled for encountering a mirror amidst forest is worth watch. In the now viral clip, we can see the animal coming across the reflective screen on its sniffy hunt for food. What happens next is beautiful; the bear then gets amused by the object. It jumps and runs around in no clue, only to conclude with dismantling the mirror.

Since the video surfaced on Twitter via IFS officer Susanta Nanda, it has attracted over 6K views and hundreds of likes. The caption of the tweet read, "Bear failed the ‘mirror test’…"

Take a look at the video:

Read Also
Watch: Leopard cub tries pull-ups in green forest
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralBear's reaction on seeing self in mirror is worth watching; check viral video

RECENT STORIES

Spinner Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for Zimbabwe series

Spinner Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar for Zimbabwe series

'US fuelling conflicts all over the world': Russian President Putin condemns America on Ukraine,...

'US fuelling conflicts all over the world': Russian President Putin condemns America on Ukraine,...

Mumbai updates: Waterlogging slows traffic in city, suburbs

Mumbai updates: Waterlogging slows traffic in city, suburbs

Amul raises milk prices by Rs 2 over rising input costs; check new rates here

Amul raises milk prices by Rs 2 over rising input costs; check new rates here

'This is all a Praful Patel trick': CoA chairman Ranjit Bajaj on FIFA ban on AIFF

'This is all a Praful Patel trick': CoA chairman Ranjit Bajaj on FIFA ban on AIFF