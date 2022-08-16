Bear's reaction on seeing self in mirror is worth watching; check viral video

Twitter video

We might know of people who love clicking a mirror selfie, however, the initial moment of seeing self on the glass piece can be pretty memorable. Do you recollect on how you felt while looking at yourself for the first time on a mirror? It's okay if you just replied "No."

A video of a bear wondering and going baffled for encountering a mirror amidst forest is worth watch. In the now viral clip, we can see the animal coming across the reflective screen on its sniffy hunt for food. What happens next is beautiful; the bear then gets amused by the object. It jumps and runs around in no clue, only to conclude with dismantling the mirror.

Since the video surfaced on Twitter via IFS officer Susanta Nanda, it has attracted over 6K views and hundreds of likes. The caption of the tweet read, "Bear failed the ‘mirror test’…"

Take a look at the video:

Bear failed the ‘mirror test’…

Via Pups pic.twitter.com/l9iFOBB6ki — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 16, 2022