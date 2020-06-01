Batman and Joker turn up at George Floyd protests, leave social media in awe

Demonstrators in at least 30 cities across 16 states in the US have been protesting against police violence and racism since May 25, when George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African-American man, died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe", and "please, I can't breathe". Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

With powerful messages and pictures captured by the media have surfaced online, these clips in particular have left social media in awe.

An unidentified man, dressed up as Batman showed up at one of the Philadelphia protests, walking out of a cloud smoke as seen in Christopher Nolan's epic "The Dark Knight Rises" featuring Christian Bale.

The uncanny resemblance will remind you of the scene when the caped crusader asks Gordon to "Light up". A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, "Batman has arrived at a protest in Philadelphia looking for corrupt police officers."