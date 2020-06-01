Batman and Joker turn up at George Floyd protests, leave social media in awe

Demonstrators in at least 30 cities across 16 states in the US have been protesting against police violence and racism since May 25, when George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African-American man, died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe", and "please, I can't breathe". Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
With powerful messages and pictures captured by the media have surfaced online, these clips in particular have left social media in awe.
An unidentified man, dressed up as Batman showed up at one of the Philadelphia protests, walking out of a cloud smoke as seen in Christopher Nolan's epic "The Dark Knight Rises" featuring Christian Bale.
The uncanny resemblance will remind you of the scene when the caped crusader asks Gordon to "Light up". A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, "Batman has arrived at a protest in Philadelphia looking for corrupt police officers."
Here's the original scene from the film.
In a similar incident, 36-year old grocery store employee Joseph Pudwill, dressed as Joaquin Phoenix's version of 'Joker' and took to the streets with a placard that read 'Justice for George'.
As many as 25 cities have imposed curfews while at least eight states and Washington D.C. have called on the National Guard to help respond to protests as of Saturday, said a CNN report.
Nearly 1,400 people have been arrested during the protests in 17 cities since May 28. But the actual number is likely higher as protests continued over the weekend.
According to CNN, among the cities imposing night-time curfews on Sunday are Los Angeles, Denver, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Louisville, Rochester, Cleveland, Portland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charleston, Nashville, Salt Lake City and Seattle.
The law enforcement and presidential protection service personnel were injured by being punched, having bricks, stones, bottles, firecrackers and other objects thrown at them.
A number of popular landmarks of the US capital around the National Mall in central Washington D.C. were defaced with graffiti also on Sunday.
