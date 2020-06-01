George Floyd murder and subsequent US riots: Google extends monetary support to racial justice

Internet giant, Google, has come forward to extend their support to racial equality. To mark their respect to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others who lost lives to racial injustice, Google made some changes in their homepage and YouTube page in the United States.
This change was informed by Indian-American CEO of the technology giant Sundar Pichai on his social media. He added for those feeling grief, anger, sadness and fear, they are not alone.
Pichai in a tweet said that Google and YouTube stood in solidarity with the Black community in the country.
There has been a widespread protest across the United States over the death of George Floyd. This has revived the Black Lives Matter campaign that had gained momentum after the death of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.
While the search engine Google showed support by words, YouTube, on its part, has decided to offer monetary support. The online video-sharing platform has announced a donation of USD 1 million to address social injustice.
In the past, there were reports that suggested that Google has reduced diversity and inclusion training programmes fearing conservative backlash. This was denied by Pichai. Now, by extending support to racial justice, the company is trying to reaffirm its stand.
He had said then diversity is a foundational value for the company. According to Google’s own diversity report, 3.3 per cent of their workforce identifies as Black, 5.7 per cent are Latins, .08 per cent are Native American, and 31.6 per cent are women. In May, looking at these figures lawmakers, who are members of the House Tech Accountability Caucus stated in order to promote effective and inclusive economic practices, Google’s workforce should reflect the racial diversity of America.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)