George Floyd murder and subsequent US riots: Google extends monetary support to racial justice

Internet giant, Google, has come forward to extend their support to racial equality. To mark their respect to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others who lost lives to racial injustice, Google made some changes in their homepage and YouTube page in the United States.

This change was informed by Indian-American CEO of the technology giant Sundar Pichai on his social media. He added for those feeling grief, anger, sadness and fear, they are not alone.