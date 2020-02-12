'Bas kardo Bollywood walon': Tiger Shroff's recreated track ‘Dus Bahane 2.0’ triggers epic meme fest on Twitter

The makers of Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' have dropped the first song, 'Dus Bahane 2.0', from the action flick. The video of the dance number that was released on Wednesday, features Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

'Dus Bahane 2.0' is a remake of the 2005 released movie Duss' hit song of the same name, starring Zayd Khan and Abhishek Bacchan. Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the song went on to become a chartbuster and is still an audience favourite!

The recreated version of the song retains the beats from the earlier song, and is also sang b KK and Shaan. The composers have also added a female portion which is sung by Tulsi Kumar. The '2.0' version, however, failed to impress fans and even triggered an epic meme fest on Twitter.

Here are the best Twitter reactions to Tiger Shroff's 'Dus Bahane 2.0':