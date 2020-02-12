Baaghi 3: Despite the same composers, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Dus Bahane 2.0’ is a waste of potential

The makers of Baaghi 3 have finally unveiled the foot-tapping number 'Dus Bahane 2.0' featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The song is a recreated version of Abhishek Bachchan's hit song of the same name from his 2005 film 'Dus'. The original score was picturised on Zayed Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty apart from Abhishek. It was composed by Vishal-Shekhar while KK and Shaan provided vocals.

A critical analysis of this two minute eighteen seconds track shows that it was perhaps a shoddily done sequence. It begins with an extremely long introduction of the composers only to highlight that the new version has their approval. Basically an attempt to not disappoint them, considering Vishal Dadlani has been quite vocal with his resentment for the idea of remakes. However, Vishal may have destroyed his own song in the process of keeping up with the trend.

Coming to the choreography, it’s hard to believe that Shraddha and Tiger being prolific dancers, haven’t been used to their potential. The excessive close ups and glam shots, with minimal dancing, doesn’t live up to the original which had even Abhishek groove in the video.

Tulsi Kumar does add a dash of spice to the song with her vocals. But overall it seems like a last minute addition, which wasn’t planned or executed well to match the standards of other well-done remixes under the T-Series banner.

'Baaghi 3' is the third installment of the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi'. It also features Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick is set to hit the theatres on March 6.