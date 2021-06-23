BanGrahanWebSeries trends on Twitter; netizens call it objectionable for showing a Sikh initiating 1984 riot

After Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur, now netizens across India are asking for a ban on the upcoming web series 'Grahan'.

Kaur has demanded that 'Grahan' web series based on the incidents of the 1984 riots be banned immediately as it portrays a Sikh character in an "objectionable manner".

She demanded that the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry should ban the series, which is scheduled to be released on Disney+Hotstar platform on June 24.

Addressing the press conference here on Monday, Kaur said, "A Sikh character has been portrayed in an objectionable manner in a web series called 'Grahan' based on the 1984 Sikh genocide. In the web series, the charge of Sikh genocide is being levelled against a Sikh character which is highly condemnable and fabricated."

The SGPC president warned the 'Grahan' producer and the head of Disney+Hotstar that if the objectionable web series is released, legal action would be taken against them by the SGPC as well.

Ever since the news broke out on Twitter, many are asking for a ban on the series altogether. People across India are demanding strict action against the series and its makers for tarnishing the image of Sikhs.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.