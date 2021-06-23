BoycottManekaGandhi: Indian Veterinary Association protests accusing BJP leader of abusive language against veterinarian

In this regard, the IVA has written a letter to PM Modi that reads, "It is a matter of grave concern that Smt Maneka Gandhi, Honourable MP, Lok Sabha, habitually and repeatedly threatens veterinarians claiming settlements (audio clip attached). In earlier instance, we, at Indian Veterinary Association, had requested her to refrain from using disgraceful and derogatory comments about Veterinary professions like first generation educated etc."

The letter further reads, "We would request your kind attention in this regard so that the image of parliamentarian in the eyes of common people is not dented in the society."