BoycottManekaGandhi: Indian Veterinary Association protests accusing BJP leader of abusive language against veterinarian

The Indian Veterinary Association is protesting against animal rights activists, environmentalists, and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi for allegedly misbehaving with a doctor.
An audio is doing rounds of social media wherein allegedly Gandhi has abused a doctor over the amputation of a dog's leg.
In this regard, the IVA has written a letter to PM Modi that reads, "It is a matter of grave concern that Smt Maneka Gandhi, Honourable MP, Lok Sabha, habitually and repeatedly threatens veterinarians claiming settlements (audio clip attached). In earlier instance, we, at Indian Veterinary Association, had requested her to refrain from using disgraceful and derogatory comments about Veterinary professions like first generation educated etc."
The letter further reads, "We would request your kind attention in this regard so that the image of parliamentarian in the eyes of common people is not dented in the society."
The IVA has also released a letter calling all veterinarians across India to protest against Gandhi and observe a black day on June 23.
The letter calls for a 'nation-wide protest' and asks veterinarians to wear black band while discharging their duties on Wednesday.
On Twitter, #boycottManekaGandhi has been trending non-stop as many are asking Gandhi to apologise for her behaviour.
Have a look.
