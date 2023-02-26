e-Paper Get App
Balakot Air Strike: 'Jai Hind' trends on Twitter as netizens mark the 4th anniversary of India's response to the Pulwama terror attack

Four years down the lane, Twitter users are remembering how India avenged the Pulwama terror with the Balakot Air Strike

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Balakot Air Strike: 'Jai Hind' trends on Twitter as netizens mark the 4th anniversary of India's response to the Pulwama terror attack
'Balakot Air Strike' completed its four years today. 26 February 2019 was a momentous day for India when IAF’s jets bombed the JeM terror camp in Pakistan and avenged the Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.

The Indian Air Force on that day targeted the Balakot-based Jaish-e-Mohammad(JeM) terror camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan and was also used by the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

Four years down the lane, Twitter users are remembering how India avenged the Pulwama terror with the Balakot Air Strike. "Jai Hind" was trending on the microblogging site.

Check some tweets below

article-image

