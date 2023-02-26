Balakot Air Strike: 'Jai Hind' trends on Twitter as netizens mark the 4th anniversary of India's response to the Pulwama terror attack | Twitter

'Balakot Air Strike' completed its four years today. 26 February 2019 was a momentous day for India when IAF’s jets bombed the JeM terror camp in Pakistan and avenged the Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 CRPF personnel were martyred.

The Indian Air Force on that day targeted the Balakot-based Jaish-e-Mohammad(JeM) terror camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan and was also used by the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

Four years down the lane, Twitter users are remembering how India avenged the Pulwama terror with the Balakot Air Strike. "Jai Hind" was trending on the microblogging site.

How's the "JOSH" - HIGH SIR 💪🇮🇳

How's the 'JAISH' - DEAD SIR 💪🇮🇳

JAI HIND 🇮🇳#BalakotAirStrike pic.twitter.com/0oD4PQfbFr — JYOTI सिंह DHILLON🇮🇳 (@NayaBharatHoon) February 26, 2023

Four years ago, on this day India once again showed bold resolve to avenge the tragic loss of forty Bravehearts in Pulwama, Kashmir in a terror attack.



We launched precision air strikes at a terrorist camp at Jabba Top near Balakot, deep inside Pakistan.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Lt Gen Satish Dua🇮🇳 (@TheSatishDua) February 26, 2023

🔥🔥 4 years back this day. The unthinkable happened #Balakot pic.twitter.com/n1RxM6OsxY — Eternal Optimist (@etoptimist) February 26, 2023

Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger. It was a pleasure being a Tiger and flying the aircraft that was later flown by the Balakot Boys. pic.twitter.com/QfDbwfeXwv — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) February 3, 2023

Remember the name:The Balakot Boy 😉 pic.twitter.com/oPIQHBDhlu — LCA Tejas Fan🇮🇳 (@lca_tejas_) February 26, 2023

Surgical strike at balakot in 2019

The goosebumps moment that time.



Jai Hind#Balakot_SurgicalStrike2 pic.twitter.com/vKEgeeLs52 — K OⓂ️🅰️L (@Im_Khiladi45) February 26, 2023

