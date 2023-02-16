Madhya Pradesh: CRPF pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) group centre, Neemuch paid tribute to Pulwama martyrs on the fourth anniversary of the attack here at the CRPF centre on Wednesday.

Led by Shriram Krishna, DIG range office, Neemuch, a candle march was taken out from the shopping complex to Martyr’s memorial while remembering the martyrdom of the brave hearts. All veteran officials, jawans, and their family members also took part.

CRPF personnel also laid wreaths at the Martyr’s memorial in memory of brave soldiers and hold two minutes of silence to pay respect to our jawans, who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy here in 2019. In the end, jawan also raised, the 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and ‘CRPF Sada Ajay” slogans.

During this, DIG range office Shriram Krishna, Brigadier Anmol Sood CRPF personnel, jawans and their family members were also present.

Notably, as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when an explosive-laden vehicle rammed a bus ferrying them from Jammu to Srinagar on February 14, 2019, in the deadliest attack on Indian security forces.