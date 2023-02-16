Madhya Pradesh: Woman dies in a stampede at Sehore-based Kubereshwar Dham as lakhs of devotees gather for Shiv Katha

FP Photo |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A 52-year-old woman died in a stampede at Sehore-based Kubereshwar Dham on Thursday afternoon. This further led to panic among the crowd.

Nearly 4 lakh devotees gathered from across MP and nearby states at the dham for Shiv Mahapuran katha, leading to a ruckus. The deceased, identified as ManglaBai, had come all the way from Maharashtra to attend the week-long event.

Over 2000, who stood in a queue to get a free Rudraksh, fell unconscious in absence of water and food arrangements. Ambulance vehicles were called and those in serious condition were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

When Free Press Journal tried to reach the officials of Kubereshwar Dham, they refused to comment.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was expected to participate in the Rudraksh Festival on Thursday, cancelled the plan.

Shiv Mahapuran Katha by Pandit Pradeep Mishra started on February 16 and will continue till February 22, along with the Rudraksh Distribution fest

