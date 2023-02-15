Madhya Pradesh: Shiv Mahapuran katha, Rudraksha distribution to begin at Kubereshwar Dham temple today in Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-day long Shiv Mahapuran Katha and Rudraksha distribution programme is slated to begin at the Kubereshwar Dham temple, situated in Hema Chitawaliya village of Sehore on Thursday. State Chief Minister (CM), Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also ensure his presence at the temple on Thursday.

A huge footfall of devotees was witnessed in the village on Wednesday itself.

It is noteworthy that a thick footfall of devotees was observed at the temple premises last year too, which had given rise to a traffic gridlock at the Bhopal-Indore highway. Keeping in view the same, the district and police administration have made necessary arrangements to facilitate the convenience of the people who would be visiting the place.

As per the temple committee members, a footfall of more than two lakh devotees is expected at the temple, during the course of Shiv Mahapuran Katha. Superintendent of police (SP) of Sehore, Mayank Awasthi said that a force of one thousand police personnel has been sought from the Police Headquarters (PHQ). He added that police personnel will be deployed round the clock in different shifts, to ensure upkeep of law, order and security.

