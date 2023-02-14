e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Two dozen passengers injured after bus overturns in Sehore

Ambulance rushed to the spot, patients admitted at Budhni Hospital

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Bus plying between Shivpuri and Nasrullaganj overturned | FP Photo
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Around two dozen passengers were injured after a bus overturned between Holipura-Unchakheda in Seahore.

As per information, a bus plying between Shivpuri and Nasrullaganj, was on its way to Nasrullaganj on Tuesday afternoon. The bus, running at full speed, overturned when it lost control and collided with a road-side tree.

As soon as the information spread, ambulances from nearby areas immediately reached the spot. The injured passengers were admitted to Budhni hospital.  

The Budhni police station in-charge Vikas Khichi informed that, the bus overturned between Holipura-Uchakheda. The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Budhni hospital.

article-image

