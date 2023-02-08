Madhya Pradesh: BJP swings into action, Congress busy setting its house in order in Sehore

Representative Photo |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swung into action in the district to tune up its workers for the ensuing assembly elections in the state.

The party has been organising meetings and workshops to train its booth workers.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress has not been able to strengthen its organisation. The party has failed to appoint presidents of the rural and city district committees. This has disappointed the grass-roots party workers. Many Congress workers are vying for those posts.

Although the Congress has yet to strengthen the organisation, there was a different atmosphere after Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra that passed through Madhya Pradesh. The Congress has also launched ‘Haath-se-Haath Jodo Yatra.”

Nevertheless, as the party does not have presidents in the villages and in blocks, the campaign has not got the boost that it needed.

The Congress does not have any legislator from the district. In Spite of that, internal squabbling has engulfed the party. The party workers recently burnt an effigy of the District Congress Committee president.

On the contrary, the BJP has been doing door-to-door campaigning through Vikas Yatras since Sunday.

In the civic bodies’ elections the Congress entered battle without block presidents.

Now, it is to be seen whether the Congress fulfills the vacant posts before the assembly elections.

Many names are doing the rounds for the post of city Congress president. Former councillor Pawan Rathore, a supporter of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, is in the race for the post.

Similarly, the name of Ghanshyam Yadav, who is close to state vice-president Govind Goyal, is also in the race.

Besides, Congress leader Rajendra Verma has thrown his hat in the ring. Verma is considered close to Arun Yadav.