Madhya Pradesh: Sehore making eatable items through PM’s micro food-processing scheme

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The district is known for growing Sharbati wheat, but now, its name may be associated with other products, like various spices, pulses, molasses, oil, pickle and jam.

The youths are being connected to self-employment schemes. The horticulture department has launched the Prime Minister’s micro food processing scheme.

The department will install the processing units, do the packaging to the items to be produced and market those products. Now, Sehore will be known for various products.

According to official sources, a sum of Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for 25 people and 107 cases are pending in the bank.

In 2022-23, the horticulture department has set the target for settling 70 cases.

Sehore collector Praveen Kumar Adhaich is serious about implementing the scheme and himself monitoring the cases.

According to sources, it is because of his efforts that the bank sanctioned Rs 20 crore as loan. The division is on top in implementing the scheme.

The department is also creating a market for products made by the youths.

District horticulture officer Rajkumar Sagar said that young entrepreneurs should get more and more loans under the scheme.

The banks have given loans to set up units for making spices, pulses, Namkeen, milk and molasses.

The products will be packaged in the units. The products will be marketed at the rose garden in Bhopal.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)