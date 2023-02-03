Madhya Pradesh: Teachers, students responsible for 100% results, says Sehore Collector Praveen Singh...

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Praveen Singh has said that the students as well as the teachers are responsible for the 100% results in the Board examinations.

He made the statement at a one-day workshop held at the Government residential sports organisation on Thursday.

It is the responsibility of the teachers to solve the students’ problems and satisfy their queries, so that the students may do better in the examinations, Singh said.

He appealed to the teachers to work hard so that the students excel in the board examinations.

For the students of class10 and class 12, 60 chief minister study centres were opened from January 12 in the first phase, Singh said, adding that the students of 100 schools are getting benefits.

As the presence of the number of students in those study centres has shot up, such centres have been opened in 232 higher secondary schools and intermediate schools from February 1.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that a sum of Rs 5 lakh each would be given to ten schools for excelling in board examinations.

The money will be given to them to open smart classes, the Chief Minister said.

At the workshop, a warning has been issued to the principals of the schools where the students have obtained less than 50% marks in the half-yearly examinations.

District education officer Sanjay Singh Tomar, principal of government residential sports organisation Alok Sharma and principal of all other schools were present at the meeting.

