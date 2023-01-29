Sehore: Congress workers burn effigy of newly appointed DCC chief

FP Photo |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Internal squabbling in the Congress surfaced in the district on Saturday when a group of party workers burnt an effigy of district president Balveer Tomar.

Tomar has been made DCC president for the second time in a row. MPCC president Kamal Nath is likely to visit the city on February 11.

Besides consigning the effigy of Tomar to flames, the party workers raise slogans against him.

According to sources, the party leadership appointed Tomar as DCC president for the second time a few days ago. Many party workers are opposed to it. Sector president Mahmood Ali said that during the tenure of Tomar as DCC president the Congress barely made any progress.

The Congress had to bite the dust in the civic bodies’ elections in the district, he said, adding that at many places, the party could not even put up any candidates.

Therefore, the party should not have appointed Tomar as DCC president for the second time, Ali said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)