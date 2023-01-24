Madhya Pradesh: Ashta, Budhni, Ichchwar get importance, Sehore ignored

Representative Image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress leadership has again appointed Balveer Singh Tomar as president of the District Congress Committee. Now, it is clear that the party will contest the assembly elections under his leadership.

Similarly, leaders from Ashta and Budhni assembly constituencies got positions in the party’s state executive committee. Nevertheless, nobody has been taken into the executive committee from Sehore.

Tomar, a grassroots leader from Ichchwar, has been appointed as the DCC head. Similarly, Kailash Parmar, who is connected with grass-roots in Ashta, has been appointed as state general secretary.

An influential leader and former minister Raj Kumar Patel from Budhni has been appointed as state vice president.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is deeply rooted in the Sehore assembly constituency, but no Congress leader has been given importance in this area.

The presidents of blocks, Mandals and sectors are yet to be appointed. Therefore, the party leaders and workers have set their eyes on the appointments of block presidents.

The post of the president of Sehore district Congress committee has been lying vacant for more than two years. Nobody was appointed as Sehore DCC head during the civic polls, too. As the assembly elections will be held by the year-end, there are demands that appointments should be made for those posts, party sources said.