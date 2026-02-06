 MP News: High Court Seeks Status Report On Action Against Police Officers
MP News: High Court Seeks Status Report On Action Against Police Officers

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought a status report on action taken against police officers allegedly involved in illegal activities. Hearing a PIL, the Jabalpur bench directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the DGP to file affidavits by February 20. The plea was based on a news report and supported by sting operation videos and audio recordings.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 09:31 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court, principal bench at Jabalpur, on Thursday directed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department and the Director General of Police to file affidavits detailing the action taken against police officers allegedly involved in illegal activities. The affidavits have to be submitted by February 20.

The court passed the order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the organisation Advocate Union For Democracy And Social Justice.

Counsel for the petitioner, senior advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur, said the PIL is based on a news report published on November 30, 2025, which alleged the involvement of police personnel and officers in illegal activities.

While hearing the plea, the court directed the home department to file an affidavit outlining the action taken in the matter. “Considering the seriousness of the matter, videos and audio recordings of the sting operation pertaining to the news report were submitted to the court on a pen drive,” the advocate said.

