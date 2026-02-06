Indore Minor Assault Case: RTO Seizes 12 Rapido Bikes, Seeks App Shutdown |

Minor assault case: RTO seizes 12

Rapido bikes, seeks app shutdown

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) took strict action against bike taxi service Rapido for operating without a valid trade licence and seized 12 bikes across the city on Thursday. The action followed a serious incident involving the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl by a Rapido rider, after which the administration intensified checks on online bike taxi services.

The operation was carried out by a transport department team under the supervision of ARTO Rajesh Gupta. To identify violators, officials themselves booked rides through the Rapido mobile application. As soon as the riders reached the designated pickup locations, their bikes were seized for operating illegally.

ARTO Archana Mishra stated that no trade licence has ever been issued or renewed for Rapido bike taxi services in Indore. Despite this, the company has been openly operating through its mobile app. She said a letter has been sent to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) seeking assistance to shut down the app in the city.

The transport department has also issued a notice to Rapido Transport Services Private Limited, directing the company to immediately stop its app-based services and submit an explanation. Officials warned that if no response is received, legal action will be initiated without further notice.

The ARTO further said that between 2021 and 2024, several letters were sent seeking the closure of such mobile applications and legal action against the companies. However, due to the lack of direct control over the apps, services could not be stopped earlier. With police support, enforcement has now been intensified.

Earlier this week, a shocking incident was reported in which a Rapido bike taxi rider was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. According to police, the accused took the minor to his room on the pretext of buying clothes and committed the crime. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Police said the accused later dropped the girl at another location, from where she contacted the police using an AI-based tool. After tracking her location, police reached the spot, brought her to the police station, registered the case, and informed her parents.

Meanwhile, the Indore Auto Rickshaw Chaalak Mahasangh has made serious allegations against Rapido, the transport department and the traffic police following the incident. The Mahasangh claimed that after protests by auto drivers, the Rapido office in the city was shut and employees and officials fled after locking the premises.

Mahasangh president Rajesh Bidkar said that following the alleged rape incident involving a Rapido rider, the matter was taken very seriously, leading to the closure of the Rapido office located behind C-21 Mall. However, he alleged that the company s Bengaluru office has not shut down the Rapido application in Indore. He held the Indore transport department and traffic police fully responsible for the incident.

The Mahasangh further alleged that Rapido does not possess any trade licence from the Indore transport department and has no legal right to operate in the city. Despite this, more than 8,000 Rapido bike taxis are allegedly running illegally. It was also claimed that Rapido riders do not undergo police character verification, posing a serious threat to public safety.