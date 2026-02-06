Indore News: Illegal Parts Of 21 Houses Over Drain Razed In Raoji Bazaar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) carried out an encroachment removal drive on Thursday in Amla Raoji Bazaar, located in Ward 61, where illegal constructions had been built over a drain. During the operation, parts of 21 houses constructed on the drain were demolished despite residents seeking more time.

According to civic officials, the encroachers had been given a one-month deadline to remove the illegal structures. However, as the encroachments were not cleared even after the expiry of the notice period, the IMC initiated demolition action.

The removal drive was conducted by four teams of the municipal corporation, supported by police personnel from Raoji Bazaar police station. Three JCB machines were deployed during the operation.

Earlier, municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, along with other senior officials, had inspected the area and directed the removal of encroachments over the drain. Following the inspection, a survey was conducted which identified 21 houses built illegally on the drain.

Zone 12 building officer Vaibhav Devalase said that the action was taken in the Kamla Road area, opposite Raoji Bazaar police station. He added that notices were served to the residents a month ago and repeated public announcements were also made, asking them to remove the encroachments voluntarily.

When the demolition began, some residents offered to remove the encroachments themselves and requested additional time. However, sufficient time had already been granted, and therefore the action was carried out as planned, Devalase said.