Indore News: Major Crackdown On Illegal Gas Refilling, FIRs Lodged Against Three

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of food and civil supply department conducted raids on refilling stations which are being operated illegally in the city following. The team raided such a agency in Palda area and also registered a case against three.

District Supply Controller ML Maru said that FIRs have been registered against a gas agency operator, a hawker, and a vehicle driver for violations under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

During the inspection, illegal gas refilling, discrepancies in stock, and unauthorised transportation were detected at M/s Arihant Gas Agency, Udyog Nagar, Palda. Agency proprietor Vivek Jain, hawker Mithun Kalme, and driver Deepak Piplode were booked under Sections 3/7 of the Act at Tilak Nagar and Azad Nagar police stations.

The action followed a confidential complaint, where gas transfer was caught in vehicle near Pipliyahana. Cylinders were found underfilled, and mandatory delivery documents were missing.

In a separate raid in Khudail, illegal refilling using electric motors and storage of over 100 kg gas without safety approvals led to another FIR. Senior supply officials were present during the operation.