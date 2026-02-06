 Indore News: Major Crackdown On Illegal Gas Refilling, FIRs Lodged Against Three
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Major Crackdown On Illegal Gas Refilling, FIRs Lodged Against Three

Indore News: Major Crackdown On Illegal Gas Refilling, FIRs Lodged Against Three

The Food and Civil Supply Department conducted raids on illegal gas refilling stations in Indore, registering FIRs against three individuals. At M/s Arihant Gas Agency in Palda, discrepancies in stock, underfilled cylinders, and unauthorised transportation were detected. Proprietor Vivek Jain, hawker Mithun Kalme, and driver Deepak Piplode were booked under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Major Crackdown On Illegal Gas Refilling, FIRs Lodged Against Three | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of food and civil supply department conducted raids on refilling stations which are being operated illegally in the city following. The team raided such a agency in Palda area and also registered a case against three.

District Supply Controller ML Maru said that FIRs have been registered against a gas agency operator, a hawker, and a vehicle driver for violations under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

During the inspection, illegal gas refilling, discrepancies in stock, and unauthorised transportation were detected at M/s Arihant Gas Agency, Udyog Nagar, Palda. Agency proprietor Vivek Jain, hawker Mithun Kalme, and driver Deepak Piplode were booked under Sections 3/7 of the Act at Tilak Nagar and Azad Nagar police stations.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹4 Lakh Aid After Woman Dies Saving Children From Bee Attack In...
article-image

The action followed a confidential complaint, where gas transfer was caught in vehicle near Pipliyahana. Cylinders were found underfilled, and mandatory delivery documents were missing.

FPJ Shorts
PhysicsWallah Consolidated Net Profit Surges 33% YoY To ₹1,023 Crore In Q3 FY26 Amid Strong Revenue Uptick
PhysicsWallah Consolidated Net Profit Surges 33% YoY To ₹1,023 Crore In Q3 FY26 Amid Strong Revenue Uptick
Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Mimics Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Style Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video
Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Mimics Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Style Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026; Video
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi To Interact With 4.2 Crore Students, Parents And Teachers At 10 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi To Interact With 4.2 Crore Students, Parents And Teachers At 10 AM
JM Financial Q3 Profit Jumps 54% YoY To ₹318 Crore, Consolidated Revenue Nears ₹1,126 Crore
JM Financial Q3 Profit Jumps 54% YoY To ₹318 Crore, Consolidated Revenue Nears ₹1,126 Crore

In a separate raid in Khudail, illegal refilling using electric motors and storage of over 100 kg gas without safety approvals led to another FIR. Senior supply officials were present during the operation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Major Crackdown On Illegal Gas Refilling, FIRs Lodged Against Three
Indore News: Major Crackdown On Illegal Gas Refilling, FIRs Lodged Against Three
MP News: High Court Seeks Status Report On Action Against Police Officers
MP News: High Court Seeks Status Report On Action Against Police Officers
Indore News: Illegal Parts Of 21 Houses Over Drain Razed In Raoji Bazaar
Indore News: Illegal Parts Of 21 Houses Over Drain Razed In Raoji Bazaar
Indore Minor Assault Case: RTO Seizes 12 Rapido Bikes, Seeks App Shutdown
Indore Minor Assault Case: RTO Seizes 12 Rapido Bikes, Seeks App Shutdown
Indore News: High Court Vacates Status Quo On Gochar Land Used For Industrial Corridor In Neemuch
Indore News: High Court Vacates Status Quo On Gochar Land Used For Industrial Corridor In Neemuch