Madhya Pradesh: It is difficult to manage with 5kg rations, say beneficiaries in Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The corona pandemic snuffed out many lives as well as ruined the economy of millions of people across the world. The government was forced to impose a lockdown to check the spread of the disease.

The government began to distribute rations among the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Anna Yojna. They were given five kg food grains, including wheat, rice and salt, under the PM’s rations scheme and five kg of food grains under the state government’s Anna Yojna.

Now that the Central Government has stopped the scheme from this month, the people in Sehore are facing problems, as they are only going to get only five kg of food grains.

Many beneficiaries in the district are making rounds at the ration shops and at the office of the food department.

The beneficiaries said that after the corona pandemic, the situation may have been normal, but still there are no job opportunities.

They said that this was not the right time to stop the scheme and that it would be difficult for them to sustain only on two kg of wheat and three kg of rice.

To provide nutrition, the beneficiaries were to be given fortified rice, but it was not given.

Assistant district food officer Sunil Kumar Bohit said that both the schemes had been combined.

The beneficiaries were already getting five kg rations, but during the corona pandemic ten kg food grains were given, but the Central Government had withdrawn its scheme, Bohit said.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: National Jal Jeevan Mission team inspects drinking water works in Sehore

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)