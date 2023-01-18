Madhya Pradesh: National Jal Jeevan Mission team inspects drinking water works in Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of National Jal Jeevan Mission, Delhi, conducted the inspection of progress of drinking water works in the villages of Nasrullaganj block of Sehore district on Wednesday.

The team carried out the inspection works in the villages Lachar, Dandiya and Rithwar, lying in Nasrullaganj block of the district. The team headed by the expert, SK Kulshreshtha first went to the Rithwar village of Sehore and held discussions with the gram panchayat members, secretary of the sarpanch and the Anganwadi workers.

Following this, the team enquired about the status of the water supply in the village from the women and took stock of the Ph, hardness and the quantity of chlorine in drinking water. The water samples were also tested before the team, after which their potability was also tested.

This was followed by the team’s arrival in the Dandiya village, where the members of the team interacted with the Gram panchayat members and the residents of the village. The team also went door-to-door to observe the tap water structures there.

In the final action of the day, the team reached the Lachar village and inspected the drinking water works being carried out there. All the water sources and assets of the panchayat were also inspected during this.

During the inspections, the general manager of Jal Nigam, Ashok Pawar, Executive Engineer of Public Health Engineering department, MC Ahirwar and other staff members were also present.

