Madhya Pradesh: Congress Seva Dal workers stage sit-in at Sehore railway station

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Sewadal workers of Sehore staged a sit-in at the Sehore railway station to protest for the stoppage of those trains, whose halt had been cancelled there.

The initiative was led by the president of Rail Roko Abhiyaan Samiti, Rakesh Rai.

The Sehore district administration had deployed a large number of police personnel at the Sehore railway station to stop the Congress Seva Dal workers, who had decided to lie on the railway tracks of the station as a part of the protest. Workers of Congress Seva Dal flocked the railway station, who were stopped by the police personnel at the gate itself and their attempt to stop the trains by lying on the tracks was foiled.

After this, all the enraged Congress Seva Dal workers staged a sit-in near the main gate of the railway station. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam reached the spot and assured the Congress Seva Dal workers of providing stoppage to several trains such as Mahu-Bhopal Inter city express, Indore-Jabalpur express, Indore-Howrah express and Indore-Chennai express, after which the workers submitted a memorandum to station manager Suraj Singh and brought the sit-in to an end.

